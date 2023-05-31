Fresh Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, wounds others

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv, killing at least three people and wounding others. Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, Russian forces hit the capital early Thursday, damaging apartment buildings and a medical clinic. Two of the dead were children and 10 people were wounded. Kyiv authorities urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe locations. Preliminary information indicates all the latest missiles were shot down. Ukraine’s air defenses have become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but in some cases the resulting debris causes fires and injuries in buildings and on the ground.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and SUSIE BLANN Associated Press

