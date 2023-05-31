Facing sweltering summers, California’s Newsom floats plan for state to buy energy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants the state to purchase massive amounts of renewable energy. Utility companies in California are responsible for buying their own power. But they have not been buying geothermal or offshore wind energy. That type of energy is difficult and expensive to produce. The Democratic governor wants the state to buy the power itself. The state would pay for it by putting a charge on people’s power bills. It would take several years for that charge to take effect. Advocates say it would eventually bring prices down. But some utilities worry Newsom’s plan could disrupt the energy market and increase costs. The proposal is pending in the legislature.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.