CSU Pueblo Nursing hosting annual community baby shower

CSU Pueblo Nursing
today at 4:42 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State University (CSU) Nursing Department is hosting the 13th Annual Pueblo Community Baby Shower in two weeks.

According to CSU, the community baby shower will be held on Tuesday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Praise Assembly of God. This is located at 2000 Troy Ave. in Pueblo.

If you would like to donate items, CSU says the following items can be dropped in bins around campus. You can also contact the Nursing Dept. at (719) 549-2871 or csupbabyshower2023@gmail.com with further questions or to make donations.

  • Gently used closed ages 0 - 5 or maternity clothes
  • Books
  • Toys
  • Diapers of all sizes
  • Wipes
  • Bottles and bottle-cleaning supplies
  • Unopened formula and nonperishable baby food
  • Gift cards and monetary donations
  • Gently used equipment, excluding car seats and cribs, which must be new
