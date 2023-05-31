Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police competing for a grant for their K-9’s

today at 5:57 PM
Published 6:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help to win a grant from Aftermath Cares for their police K-9s.

Voting is open Wednesday through Monday Jun. 5. CSPD said you can vote up to three times per day.

  • Online - visiting https://www.aftermath.com/2021-southwest-k9-voting/ and searching "Colorado Springs"
  • Facebook - Like and comment on the Aftermath Cares daily post with the agency name, city, and state
  • Instagram - Like and comment on @aftermathk9grant's daily post with the agency name, city and state.

You can also click here to vote directly.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

