Colorado Springs could see a premature and lactose-free baby formula shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A Colorado Springs non-profit is asking for help as it deals with a baby formula shortage.

First Visitors Center, a non-profit inside Peak Vista, says it needs help restocking the shelves. It is specifically looking for Similac and Enfamil brands.

"It's really hard to find the baby formula, the next step is talking with the pediatric so they can send a different type of formula for the little ones," said Maria Pantoja Garcia, Family Support Coordinator with First Visitor Center.

Some Colorado Springs grocery stores are struggling to keep lactose-free and premature baby formulas on the shelves.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Walmart south of 8th street started to limit the number of containers parents can buy. What's more is that earlier this month, clients at the First Visitor Center already started asking for help with finding premature and lactose-free baby formula.

"I have a family who is waiting for a specific formula because they're struggling. Right now we don't have it, so I sent them to Catholic charities and I hope they can help them because that happened last week," said Garcia.

The First Visitor Center helps parents who have children younger than 5-years-old by supplying them with essential resources, like food. Now, with demand going up, stock is going down, making it harder and harder for parents to keep kids on the proper diet.

"The premi one [premature baby formula] is specifically for premature babies and the A-R [Enfamil A.R. Instant Formula] is a rice based [formula] that's for [those] lactose intolerant, so that is a specific baby formula that is hard to find," said Garcia.

Despite there being more baby formula containers on shelves, moms in Colorado Springs say formulas for kids with sensitive stomachs are missing.

"We see families and not only do they struggle with finding baby formula but they struggle financially too because buying the baby formula is expensive and some families don't know what to do, so they start giving the little one different kinds of formula, whatever they find, and that's a health concern and it can become worse later on," said Garcia.

That's why the non-profit is now asking for your help as they work to restock its supply. For more information on how to donate you can visit their official website.