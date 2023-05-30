Watchdog group files FEC complaint over planned DeSantis super PAC transfer

By David Wright and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — A watchdog group on Tuesday filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission targeting allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have planned for nearly a year to transfer tens of millions of dollars to a super PAC supporting his presidential bid.

The Campaign Legal Center’s complaint alleges that DeSantis’ allies “violated federal campaign finance laws by directing or transferring over $80 million to Never Back Down.”

The complaint centers around a murky area of campaign finance law, governing the transfer of non-federal funds to federal campaign accounts.

As governor of Florida, DeSantis raised tens of millions of dollars through a state political committee, but that money can’t go directly to his presidential campaign account. However, DeSantis allies have been planning a workaround, aiming to transfer that money to a federal super PAC – most likely, Never Back Down, which is currently spending millions supporting his White House bid.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has disassociated himself from his state committee – his chairperson stepped down and a new chairperson, state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a DeSantis ally, now has stewardship over the leftover funds. The committee, formerly called Friends of Ron DeSantis, changed its name to the Empower Parents PAC. And its website says the reformed political committee “supports the national advancement of issues and candidates committed to protecting parental rights in education.”

The Campaign Legal Center wants to block the planned transfer, but it’s unclear that the FEC can – or would – step in. A similar case arose during the 2020 election, concerning the management of funds by GOP Rep. Byron Donalds. The FEC took no enforcement action in that case.

Never Back Down, the super PAC in question, also does not yet appear to have received the transfer of funds from DeSantis’ Florida committee, though the group has yet to file a full report detailing its finances with the FEC.

Further hampering the likelihood of enforcement action, the six commissioners currently leading the FEC have repeatedly deadlocked, 3-3, on several high-profile cases that have appeared before the commission.

CNN has reached out to the Campaign Legal Center, DeSantis’ campaign, Never Back Down and the Empower Parents PAC for comment.

