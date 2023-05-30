Video, tips sought in probe of shooting outside suburban Philadelphia stadium that wounded 8

Authorities are asking the public to share any video or information as they investigate a weekend shooting that left eight teens wounded outside a stadium near Philadelphia. Police in Chester said gunfire erupted shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot outside Subaru Park, the sports venue where the Philadelphia Union play. Authorities say one of th teens remains hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting occurred hours after the Union’s affiliate team, Union II, had played against Crew II at the stadium. A team spokesperson said officials were saddened by the violence and noted that it occurred hours after the match in an outer parking lot closed to the public.

