US, EU criticize Polish plans for law that could keep opposition from holding office

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and the European Union’s top justice official are criticizing Polish plans for a law that could keep political opponents from holding public office without full legal recourse. The EU also threatened to take measures if it became fully clear such a law would undermine democratic standards. Polish President Andrzej Duda said early this week he would sign a bill that critics view as a tool to remove from political life the opponents of the ruling party — mostly notably opposition leader Donald Tusk. Experts say it violates the Polish Constitution and the opposition has called on Duda to reject it.

