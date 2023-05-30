The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship nearly 200 miles off the coast of Florida

By Jamiel Lynch and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship on Monday, officials said.

Air and water assets are being used in the search, which is taking place about 185 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, US Coast Guard Southeast said Tuesday.

The man had been traveling aboard the Carnival Magic, the cruise line said.

“An initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning,” Carnival said in a statement.

The passenger’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement added.

The Carnival Magic left Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday for a five-night sailing to the Bahamas, according to the cruise line’s website. The ship continued on its way to Norfolk after initial search and rescue efforts, at the advice of the Coast Guard, Carnival said.

CNN has reached out to the US Coast Guard for more information.

CNN’s Christine Sever and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.