Takeaways from AP’s report on legislative reforms to victim compensation programs

Across the country, violent crime victims are using their stories to push for changes to state compensation programs meant to help them with medical bills, relocation, funerals or other expenses. Their advocacy has spurred numerous changes in recent years when dozens of states passed bills changing their compensation programs: increasing how much money could be made available, lengthening deadlines and expanding eligibility among other changes. At the same time, the federal Office for Victims of Crime is in the process of overhauling compensation guidelines for the first time since 2001, with an “emphasis on equity and addressing programmatic barriers,” according to an emailed statement from the department.

By CLAUDIA LAUER and MIKE CATALINI Associated Press

