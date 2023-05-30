Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Phoenix has become the largest U.S. city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census. It claimed that group homes, jails and drug treatment centers were overlooked during the nation’s head count. The U.S. Census Bureau told Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego last week that it had approved its submission claiming that 3,550 people in 192 group quarter facilities were missed during the once-a-decade census. The census determines political representation and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed. The additional figures will be included in future population estimates released each year until the next census in 2030.

