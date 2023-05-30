MLB takes over Padres broadcasts Wednesday after Bally misses payment

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. Diamond Sports owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. The Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason in case that scenario happened after Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy in March. Distribution plans for Padres games have not been announced, but it is likely games would air locally via MLB Network or streamed on MLB.TV. San Diego began a three-game series at the Miami Marlins Tuesday night.

