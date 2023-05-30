Fire at Austrian hospital kills 3 patients, cigarette suspected as cause

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say three patients have died in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in a town just outside Vienna. Police said they suspect a cigarette started the blaze at the hospital in Moedling. Rescuers were unable to save three men who were in the fourth-floor room where the fire broke out. Authorities were alerted shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday to the fire, which filled the internal medicine ward with smoke. Around 90 patients were evacuated, with some being moved to other parts of the hospital and others to a clinic in nearby Baden. The fire was extinguished by 3 a.m.

