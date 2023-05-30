Colorado Springs Police looking for the suspect in softball tournament fight at Sky View Sports Complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect in a brawl that occurred last weekend during a softball tournament.

The fight happened at the Sky View Sports Complex on Sunday of the Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the first games will be played since that softball fight broke out in the parking lot. But now CSPD is looking for a suspect in a video who they believe is not from Colorado Springs.

These punches were thrown by softball players at the Sky View Sports Complex on Sunday night. CSPD said the fight started after an argument between two men playing on opposite teams.

"When officers arrived on scene, most of the individuals that were on scene had already left. Because there was not enough information there was nothing that meant the probable cause to charge anybody with an offense" said Robert Tornabene, Colorado Springs Police Department.

However, a newly surfaced video shows a second fight that happened after police left the first time. You can see a number of people in the parking lot get involved and throw several punches.

"A short time later, probably 15 to 20 minutes later they were called back to the scene. Initially it was given out as a stabbing, however, it was determined that it was a male that was menacing somebody with a firearm," said Tornabene.

CSPD is now looking for a suspect who fled the scene. They believe it's a softball player who does not live in Colorado Springs.

"Officers were able to gather enough information to potentially identify a suspect so now it's just a matter of time and confirming that that is a person," added Tornabene.

If you have any information about this fight, call CSPD.