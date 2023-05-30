Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard says that the 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship around 185 miles east of Jacksonville on Monday. The Coast Guard is searching from the air and water. The cruise line says the man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon. It says security footage on the ship confirmed that the man leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and fell around 4 a.m. Monday.