Skip to Content
News

Traffic accident involving natural gas leak prompts clean-up efforts from hazmat crews

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:26 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident that is prompting clean-up efforts from hazmat crew members. 

The traffic accident occurred just around 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 650 North Murray and involved a vehicle that hit a natural gas meter. 

As of now, crews with CSFD tweeted they successfully shut down the flow of natural gas that was leaking from the meter:

As of now no further information has been released. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content