Traffic accident involving natural gas leak prompts clean-up efforts from hazmat crews

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident that is prompting clean-up efforts from hazmat crew members.

The traffic accident occurred just around 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 650 North Murray and involved a vehicle that hit a natural gas meter.

As of now, crews with CSFD tweeted they successfully shut down the flow of natural gas that was leaking from the meter:

#Coloradospringsfire #WorkingHazmat 650 N Murray. Traffic accident with a vehicle striking a natural gas meter. CSFD crews have successfully shut down the flow of natural gas. No PIO available on scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 29, 2023

As of now no further information has been released.