Three dead, one still missing after capsize of tourist boat in storm on Italian lake

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters say that they have recovered three bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm. Divers backed by a helicopter continued to search for one person still missing after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew on Italy’s Lake Maggiore on Sunday evening. Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

