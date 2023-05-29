Teenage girl in Guyana charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dormitory fire

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A teenage student who police in Guyana accuse of deliberately setting a fire in a girl’s dormitory that killed 18 schoolmates and a five-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with 19 counts of murder. The 15-year-old girl appeared virtually at a court hearing Monday and was ordered held in custody pending further court proceedings. Investigators allege she ignited the blaze at Mahdia Secondary School on May 21 in anger with the administrator over the confiscation of her mobile telephone. The defendant will make a second court appearance on July 5 when state and defense attorneys will indicate if they are ready to start a preliminary trial. She could face life in prison.

