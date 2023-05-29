Sudan army, rival force under pressure to extend truce after mediators show impatience with breaches

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring sides are under pressure to extend a shaky cease-fire in their battle for control of the country, after two key international mediators signaled impatience with persistent truce violations. In a joint statement, the United States and Saudi Arabia had called out Sudan’s military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, for specific breaches of a week-long truce that is to expire Monday evening. The specific statement came in place of yet another general appeal to both sides to respect agreements. Since fighting erupted April 15, there have been seven declared cease-fires, all of which have been violated to some extent.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.