Plane crash investigation underway in Divide, Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is on scene with crews in route to investigate a plane crash this Memorial Day Holiday.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash just around 1 p.m., on Monday, May 29, stating crews were in route to the scene at the Grandview Estates in Divide, Colorado:

Officials report investigation efforts are now underway and are urging the public to avoid the area.

KRDO is working to gather more information as no further details have been released.