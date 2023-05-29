North Korea says it will launch its first military spy satellite in June

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday confirmed plans to launch its first military spy satellite in June and described such capacities as crucial for monitoring the United States’ “reckless” military exercises with rival South Korea. The statement came a day after North Korea notified Japanese authorities that it plans to launch the satellite sometime between May 31 and June 11. In comments published on state media, senior North Korean military official Ri Pyong Chol berated the combined U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which Pyongyang has long described as an invasion rehearsal. He said the North sees space-based reconnaissance as “indispensable” to monitor in real time the “dangerous military acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces.”

