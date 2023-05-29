Nepal honors Sherpa guides, climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government is honoring record-holding climbers during celebrations of the first ascent of Mount Everest 70 years ago. Mountaineers and other people attended a rally in Kathmandu to mark the anniversary Monday. Kami Rita was honored after he climbed the world’s highest mountain twice this season for a record 28 times overall. Sanu Sherpa, who has climbed all of the world’s 14 highest peaks twice, said May 29, 1953, was remembered as the day Sherpas became known. It was the day New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay reached the summit. During the 2023 climbing season, hundreds of climbers and their guides scaled the peak. Seventeen died or went missing.

