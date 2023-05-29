Skip to Content
Mainly sunny and warm Memorial Day

today at 8:04 AM
Published 7:17 AM

Sunny to partly cloudy and warm for Memorial Day.

TODAY: Sunny skies up to the lunch hour... with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Along the I-25 corridor the chance for thundershowers remains low. There will likely be a few more showers and storms out across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Warm Tuesday with isolated thunderstorm chances. A much more active weather pattern gets underway on Wednesday with numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead through the weekend. We'll see cooler temperatures and wet weather heading into the weekend. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

