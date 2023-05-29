Mainly sunny and warm Memorial Day

Sunny to partly cloudy and warm for Memorial Day.

TODAY: Sunny skies up to the lunch hour... with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Along the I-25 corridor the chance for thundershowers remains low. There will likely be a few more showers and storms out across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Warm Tuesday with isolated thunderstorm chances. A much more active weather pattern gets underway on Wednesday with numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead through the weekend. We'll see cooler temperatures and wet weather heading into the weekend.