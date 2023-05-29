Skip to Content
City of Colorado Springs creates new initiative to solve abandoned car crises across the State

Published 5:21 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs is working on a new approach to handle the number of abandoned cars in neighborhoods across the State.

John Martinez, Code Enforcement Supervisor, and Mitch Hammes, Neighborhood Services Manager, will speak about the new initiative Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m., at the City Administration Building located at 30 South Nevada Street. 

The new program will not only bring a more permanent solutions-oriented approach to the City Code regarding abandoned cars in neighborhoods, but will also move enforcement of the City Code away from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), allowing for the organization to deal with more immediate public safety issues. 

Currently, City officials state the new initiative has already resulted in more than 90% of cases being resolved without issuing a ticket or towing an owner’s vehicle. 

The goal, comes in an effort to take time up front in the process, working with the vehicle owner on the issue to find a solution. 

For more information about Neighborhood Services and reporting code enforcement and zoning violations like abandoned vehicles; garbage, trash, pet waste; vehicles illegally stored outside on private property; unshoveled sidewalks; and overgrown weeds and grass, visit the City of Colorado Springs’ website by clicking here

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

