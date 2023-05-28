New Mexico mayor: shooting involving motorcycle gangs kills 3, wounds 5 at annual holiday rally

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a New Mexico town says three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun says the shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday resulted in three fatalities and five victims transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos, New Mexico. Calhoun says the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally had drawn about 20,000 bikers to the town and the violence involved members of motorcycle gangs, who were apprehended after the shooting with no remaining threat to the public.

