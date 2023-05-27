Firefighter dies in South Carolina apartment blaze

By Rebekah Riess and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — One firefighter died and six others were injured fighting a blaze in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, authorities say.

Crews from the Irmo and Columbia-Richland fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Crews were inside a building when it collapsed. The firefighter who died, James Michael Muller, 25, was a seven-year veteran of the Irmo Fire District, said a statement from the fire district.

“He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job. Firefighter Muller will be greatly missed amongst his firefighting family,” the statement said.

Two other Irmo firefighters were taken to a hospital and have been released, the statement said.

Two tenants were also injured. Nineteen have been displaced.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

