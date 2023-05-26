Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — The door of an Asiana Airlines jet opened as it was coming in to land in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday afternoon, leaving wind whipping through the plane’s cabin as terrified passengers gripped their armrests, video of the incident shows.

An airline official said a man in his 30s who was sitting at the emergency seat seemed to have opened the door when the aircraft was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground and about two to three minutes from landing in the city 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Seoul.

A total of 200 people were on board, including 194 passengers, according to Asiana Airlines.

According to the Daegu Fire Department, 12 people suffered minor injuries from hyperventilation and nine of them have been sent to hospitals in Daegu.

The aircraft was identified on the Flightradar 24 tracking website as an Airbus 321.

The jet was on a flight from Jeju island, off South Korea’s southern coast, to Daegu.

