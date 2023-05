COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded suspect on the east side of the city.

According to CSPD, parole went to take someone into custody. That's when the suspect ran into a residence in the 2900 block of Illinois Ave.

As of 11:20 a.m., the suspect is still barricaded inside the home.

This is a developing story.