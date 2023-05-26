Belgium, Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman, freeing aid worker and diplomat convicted in bomb plot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Belgium and Iran have conducted a prisoner exchange in Oman. Officials said Friday that Tehran released a Belgian aid worker in exchange for an Iranian diplomat convicted of trying to bomb a meeting of exiles in France. The initial announcement by Oman’s Foreign Ministry has not identified the prisoners being swapped. Later Friday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement that the aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, has been freed. Iranian state television later has confirmed that the diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, was freed as well. Oman’s Foreign Ministry has said that “those released were transferred from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat today, Friday, in preparation for their return to their countries.”

