North Dakota Gov. Burgum set to make an announcement on June 7 in a sign of potential White House bid

(CNN) — In a sign pointing toward a possible Republican presidential bid, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is set to make an announcement June 7 in Fargo, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

Fargo, near Burgum’s small hometown of Arthur, North Dakota, is where the governor built a software company that was later acquired by Microsoft.

The Wall Street Journal and NBC earlier reported the June 7 event in Fargo.

CNN has previously reported that Burgum is seriously considering jumping into the 2024 race, telling a North Dakota newspaper that he was thinking about 2024 and that there was a hunger for an alternative candidate.

“All the engagement right now is occurring on the edge,” he told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. “There’s definitely a yearning for some alternatives right now.”

Burgum is currently serving his second term as North Dakota governor. He was first elected as governor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020 with nearly 66 percent of the vote.

State voters approved a constitutional measure last fall that prohibits governors from serving more than two terms. But Burgum would be eligible to run for a third term next year because a governor’s service before January 1, 2023, does not count against the new limits.

