At least 19 killed in bus crash in Cameroon
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
Associated Press
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The government in Cameroon says that at least 19 people have been killed when a passenger bus collided with a truck. The crash happened on the Douala-Edea road near a police checkpoint and the injured were taken to hospitals in the capital. Police have blamed the crash on reckless driving and have opened an investigation. Road crashes are common in the Central African country. The government estimates that about 1,500 people die in road crashes annually.