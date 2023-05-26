Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:50 AM

Another round of afternoon thundershowers

slot0

Warm Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Highs this afternoon will max out in the upper-70s and low-80s.  Showers and thunderstorms will fire up after the 1 o'clock hour and last through the evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Saturday morning lows will dip into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Quieter weather for Saturday and Sunday with just isolated thunderstorms chances. Highs Saturday and Sundy will top out in the upper-70s and mid-80s.  For Memorial day on Monday our chances for afternoon storms will begin to tic upwards. And afternoon storms can be expected through the middle of next week. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content