Another round of afternoon thundershowers

Warm Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Highs this afternoon will max out in the upper-70s and low-80s. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up after the 1 o'clock hour and last through the evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Saturday morning lows will dip into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Quieter weather for Saturday and Sunday with just isolated thunderstorms chances. Highs Saturday and Sundy will top out in the upper-70s and mid-80s. For Memorial day on Monday our chances for afternoon storms will begin to tic upwards. And afternoon storms can be expected through the middle of next week.