Utility employee helps CPW rescue bear cub in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bear cub that seemed to have lost its mother was causing a commotion in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said residents reported the bear cub had been running around all day and there was no sow in sight. A sow is an adult female bear.

CPW said wildlife officers came to the neighborhood Wednesday evening to rescue the bear but it was so high in a tree, they couldn't reach it with their dart guns. The officers then called Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) and CSU employee Nick Freedle used his bucket truck to raise CPW Officer Travis Sauder up high enough that he could get a clean shot. They then used a catch pole to grab the cub and bring it down safely.

According to CPW, the cub was brought to the SE Region Office for observation and then transported to a rehab facility where it will stay until it is old enough to be released back into the wild.