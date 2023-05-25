US Park Police used excessive force against journalists during George Floyd protests, inquiry finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal investigation has concluded that U.S. Park Police used unnecessary force in a confrontation with two Australian journalists three years ago during the George Floyd protests near the White House. The report by the Department of the Interior’s Inspector General, released to the public Wednesday, determines that two unidentified members of the Park Police overstepped their guidelines and training with reporter Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers, who were reporting live on the protests for Australia’s Channel 7. One officer struck Brace with a baton and the other struck Myers with a riot shield and pushed his camera.

