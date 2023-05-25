Sherpa guide who climbed Mount Everest a record 28th time says he’s not ready to retire
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides says he’s not ready to retire after climbing Mount Everest for a record 28th time. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it. He told reporters at Kathmandu’s airport that he will continue to climb as long as his body allows him. Supporters and family members gave him a hero’s welcome at the airport as he arrived by helicopter from Mount Everest. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so nearly every year since then.