NTSB: Unsafe speeds blamed for fiery crash that killed 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal traffic investigators report that unsafe driving speeds of multiple vehicles, combined with wet road conditions and low visibility, was the probable cause of a fiery 2021 interstate crash in Alabama that killed nine children and one adult. The National Transportation Safety Board released a report about the June 19, 2021 crash that involved 10 passenger vehicles and two commercial trucks on Interstate 65. The report described a horrific chain of events as the trucks and an SUV slammed into cars that had slowed because of minor crashes on the rain-slick highway, but did not assign blame or cause beyond unsafe driving speeds for road conditions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.