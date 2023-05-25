Minnesota governor signs paid family and medical leave act to give workers up to 20 weeks off
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota workers will be entitled to paid time off when they’re seriously ill or to care for newborns and loved ones starting in 2026. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Thursday making his state the 12th to require those benefits. The paid family and medical leave program will allow Minnesota workers up to 12 weeks a year off with partial pay to care for a newborn or a sick family member, and up to 12 weeks to recover from their own serious illness. Benefits will be capped at 20 weeks a year for employees who take advantage of both.