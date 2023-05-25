Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges

PHOENIX (AP) — Members of a small polygamous group accused of child sex abuse of underage girls who the group’s leader claimed as brides are expected to appear in federal court on Friday. Sam Bateman and the three women followers are scheduled to appear for their arraignment. They were arrested last year and charged with kidnapping and impeding a federal investigation. The group’s court appearance is the latest development in a sprawling federal investigation spanning at least five states that became public last fall after authorities raided Bateman’s compound in Colorado City, Arizona. A call to one of Bateman’s lawyers seeking comment was not returned Thursday.

By TERRY TANG and SAM METZ Associated Press

