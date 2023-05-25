Japan nuclear watchdog ask Fukushima plant operator to assess risk from reactor damage

TOKYO (AP) — A nuclear watchdog has asked the operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant to assess potential risks from damage found in a key structure inside the worst-hit of the three melted reactors. A robotic probe finding damage in March triggered concerns about the reactor’s safety. It was the first time a robot was able to access the area and take pictures. The damage is believed to be from the initial earthquake in 2011, but it’s not known if it happened more recently. The Fukushima Daiichi plant is preparing for a planned release of treated, but still slightly radioactive, water into sea. The water release has triggered protests from the local fishing community and neighboring countries.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.