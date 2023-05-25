Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next year

DETROIT (AP) — All of Ford‘s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next year. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat. Farley said the agreement is a huge move for the auto industry and all electric vehicle customers. Musk said he didn’t want Tesla’s network to be a “walled garden.” He said he wants to use it to support sustainable transportation. The event came off without the embarrassing technical glitches that plagued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement Wednesday that he was running for president.

