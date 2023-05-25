Chinese commerce minister to hold talks in US amid disputes over tariffs and technology

BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce minister will hold talks with officials in the U.S. this week amid sharpening disputes over tariffs and technology. Wang Wentao will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai while in the U.S. to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum trade minister meetings in Detroit. In announcing Wang’s visit, a Commerce Ministry spokesperson denounced a decision by Japan, a fellow APEC member, to join the U.S. and Holland in barring Chinese access to leading-edge computer chip technology. In what was seen as retaliation, China’s cybersecurity watchdog on Sunday announced a ban on products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. in some computer systems.

