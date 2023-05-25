Britain sees record net migration levels, increasing pressure on government

By Rob Picheta, CNN

London (CNN) — The level of net migration to Britain reached record levels last year, official figures showed Thursday, putting pressure on the UK government which has made the issue a political touchstone.

Britain saw net migration of 606,000 people in 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, with 1.2 million people arriving in the country and about half that number leaving.

That comes despite pledges from successive Conservative governments to drastically reduce the numbers of people moving to the UK, particularly in the wake of Brexit – a rupture that was touted by its proponents as a necessary step for Britain to “take control” of its borders.

Thursday’s figures forces difficult questions for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and his embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman, both of whom have pledged to reduce migration figures.

“The main drivers of the increase were people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and for humanitarian purposes,” Jay Lindop, Director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS, said Thursday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated…

