After Club Q shooting, New York woman accused of threats to Colorado LGBTQ businesses

DENVER (AP) — A New York woman has been indicted for making threats against LGBTQ businesses in the Denver area in the days after last year’s mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Sharon Robinson appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. An indictment issued last week accuses the 40-year-old of calling at least four businesses on Dec. 8 and making threats including, “You’re gonna be shot up like Club Q.” Prosecutors say she also made anti-gay slurs. The grand jury found she targeted the businesses because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation. That could mean a longer sentence if she’s convicted.

