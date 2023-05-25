4 injured by man carrying rifle and knife in central Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A masked man carrying a rifle and a knife has holed up in a building in a town in central Japan after four people were injured. That’s according to Kyodo News, which says a pedestrian reported to police Thursday about a commotion in the Nakano city in the Nagano prefecture, prompting police to rush to the scene. Kyodo said two of the injured were police officers who might have been shot by the suspect. Details of their injuries were not known. Police described the suspect as a man wearing camouflage outfit, a hat, a mask and sunglasses, Kyodo said.

