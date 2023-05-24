Wheat Ridge Police Department bust pair for hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts from Denver-Metro King Soopers

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) – Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) patrol officers have now arrested and charged two thieves suspected of stealing about $200,000 worth of merchandise from King Soopers.

On Tuesday, May 24, officers were called to the Denver-metro King Soopers on Youngfield, on reports of a man and woman, who store employees state they recognized as frequent and wanted shoplifting suspects.

When officers arrived, they reported approaching the suspects inside the store and found they had two carts full of nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise.

According to authorities with King Soopers, the man and the woman are the same two people responsible for approximately $200,000 in thefts from Denver-Metro King Soopers in just the last few months.

The WRPD state the two suspects were arrested at the scene and are now facing felony theft charges.

Now, detectives are in contact with other jurisdictions to investigate if the man and the woman could be suspects in any other similar thefts in or around the area, or if they are connected to any organized retail theft rings.