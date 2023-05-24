Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83

From Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger to NBA legend to Magic Johnson, many paid tribute to music superstar Tina Turner following her death on Wednesday. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer died at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Jagger says he’s saddened after hearing about the passing of his friend Turner, who he performed with in 1985. Johnson posted a photo on Twitter with him Turner calling the singer one of his favorite artists of all time. Erykah Badu said Turner was a “cultural icon,” while Alicia Keys viewed her as a warrior.

