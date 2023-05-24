Statistics agency: Migration from Russia to Finland at record levels

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s statistics agency says migration from Russia to Finland was at record levels last year, higher than figures seen after the collapse of the Soviet Union over 30 years ago. Citing official 2022 immigration data, Statistics Finland said slightly over 6,000 people immigrated from Russia to the Nordic country of 5.5 million last year. Some 94% of those had Russian citizenship and the figure was almost equally divided between males and females. When the Soviet Union was brought down at the end of 1991, some 5,500 people had migrated from the fallen empire to Finland that year. The number of migrants Finland received from Russia hovered between 1,700-2,600 annually in 1992-1995, the agency said, adding that the yearly figure remained below 3,100 until 2021.

