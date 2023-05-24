Rocky Mountain Vibes home opener will have multiple surprises and a new community focus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday is a very special day for baseball fans in Southern Colorado, That's because it's opening day for the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

2018 was the last year the local Colorado Springs baseball team was part of the minor league. In 2019 they moved to the Pioneer League and changed their name from Sky Socks to the Vibes as an independent team.

New this season, on Sundays the Rocky Mountain Vibes will sport a brand new jersey with 'Sky Socks' printed in green on the front in homage to the previous team name and history.

For the upcoming season, the focus was put on making things more immersive for fans and involving the community more through special events and giveaway days. But also making the games more fun to be at, even for people who don't necessarily love baseball.

On the team side of things, the goal over the off-season was to recruit the best possible players and staff to win games and eventually get scouted to move back to a minor or major league team. Some of their coaching staff is currently working for or has worked for major league teams.

"We really wanted to emphasize building up a team with power pitching, power hitting, and building a squad that one, is full of guys we can try to move on in their careers," Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Media in Baseball Operations Tyler Petersen said. "That's the most important aspect of what we do for the players is try to move them back into affiliated baseball or in for the first time. Second is to win a championship. With myself and the coaching staff, we tried to get the best available players within the level we are at and put a winning ball club on the field."

They've also introduced new themed nights this season and daily promos. Such as $2 tickets on Tuesdays, $1 hot dogs, and military appreciation days on Thursdays in which tickets are free for military members.

"We rebranded in 2019 to the Rocky Mountain Vibes and since then we've grown and immersed ourselves in the community," Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Marketing Kay Goodell said. "We wanna make it as fun as possible and accessible for people who may not like baseball or sports at all. You could come to a game and have so much fun and never look at the field."

The season kicked off Tuesday in Windsor, CO, This Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at the UCHealth Ballpark there will be fireworks, flyovers, giveaways, and so much more to welcome in the new season.

For more on the Rocky Mountain Vibes, click here.