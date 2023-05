MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating 73-year-old David Reid.

Reid was last seen Monday night at 11 p.m. walking around Woodmoor Lake in Monument, CO. He was wearing a black suit and white shirt at that time.

If you have any information on Reid's whereabouts, contact the EPCSO at (719) 570-7777.