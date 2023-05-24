German prosecutor says clues to McCann child disappearance possible at Portuguese dam site

ARADE DAM, Portugal (AP) — Police searching for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in Portugal, are concentrating operations in several areas around a dam including one where media reports say a lead suspect in the case often stayed. The latest search started Tuesday following a a request by German authorities. The operation is centered around the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the resort of Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago. Germany prosecutor Christian Wolters was cited on German public broadcaster NDR as saying they have indications that they could find evidence at the dam.

